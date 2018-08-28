FORT HOOD — Special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the disappearance of gas masks, ammunition and other items from a Fort Hood supply cage, a CID spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.
The items include 61 M50 protective gas masks, three AN-UDR-13 Radiac Test sets, 230 rounds of 9 mm ball ammunition and 240 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, said Christopher Grey, CID spokesman.
The Army uses the 9 mm ammunition for its M9 Beretta and Sig Sauer 9mm XM17 pistols, and 5.56 mm ammunition for weapons such as the M4 rifle, M16 rifle and the squad automatic weapon.
Investigators are not saying when the items went missing.
No further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, he added.
CID is encouraging anyone with information to contact CID via its new digital crime tips system. Visit www.cid.army.mil and click on CID Lookout Crime Tips or download the CID Crime Tip mobile application on a smart phone or other Internet-connected device. The new system allows person to provide information completely anonymously.
Anyone with information can also contact the Fort Hood CID office at 254-287-2722.
