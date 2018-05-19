The Fort Hood chapter of Heroes on the Water hosted a kayak fishing outing on Saturday at a private pond in south Killeen.
The mission of Heroes on the Water is to help veterans — some of them wounded in combat — relax, rehabilitate and reintegrate through kayak fishing and outdoor activities. The organization has 83 chapters nationwide and has served tens of thousands of veterans and their families.
Dozens of veterans and family members attended the outing Saturday on Yowell Ranch Road and were treated to a cookout for lunch, as well.
Stepping into kayaks early in the day and paddling across the water, participants cast their lines into the water hoping a large mouth bass would take the bait.
Joe Bailey attended with his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jordan, 17. Joe suffers from PTSD. “I’m looking for a sport I can actually do,” he said. “It’s a way to stay active.”
“And get out of the house,” Jennifer added. “It’s helps the whole family.”
Sgt. Estephan Wilson of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood volunteered his time to assist the veterans during the event. “I enjoy watching their faces, seeing their eyes light up when they catch their first fish.”
The Fort Hood Chapter of Heroes on the Water was started by Apache pilot Greg Sterley four years ago.
Retired 1st Sgt. Francisco Aguilar of Copperas Cove served 22 years and is currently engaged in coordinating chapter activities.
“This is really about providing veterans of the Fort Hood, Waco and Temple communities with post-traumatic stress with an opportunity to relax,” Aguilar said. “They meet people going through similar things … the wounds that aren’t visible.”
“The organization provides an opportunity for a variety of fishing trips,” Bert Rodriguez, media coordinator for the chapter, said. “This is all volunteer funded... providing the equipment and fishing trips for free.”
U.S. Army Reservist Dan Daniel, 55, of Killeen, said, “The travelling, getting out and getting the fresh air while being around people can really help the mind.”
The Fort Hood Heroes on the Water hosts numerous outdoor activities. They are in the process of raising funds toward a covered trailer to protect the kayaks, as well.
For more information related to future outings, contact Aguilar at francisco71aguilar@gmail.com. Other questions can be emailed to ft.hoodtx@heroesonthewater.org.
