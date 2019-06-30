FORT HOOD — The town hall meeting held Tuesday started out positively: Fort Hood leaders spoke about the actions taken to address housing problems since the last town hall in February.
Unit chains of command had inspected 100% of the living quarters of their troops in the post’s more than 6,800 homes to document any problems needing to be addressed. The homes are mostly owned and operated by Australian firm Lend Lease, which hired an additional 26 maintenance personnel to address the backlog of repair requests. The post Directorate of Public Works had hired seven additional quality assurance inspectors, and they were busy conducting thousands of checks.
All in all, things seemed to be going peachy.
Then residents began standing up and telling horror stories: Mold putting a newborn baby into the hospital and on oxygen; non-working air conditioning putting special needs family members lives at risk; spouses speaking on behalf of their service member because they were afraid their service member would get in trouble if they spoke up.
And they continued to get up, by the dozens.
By the concern in the faces of Fort Hood’s top leadership, these were stories they were not expecting to still be hearing.
The substandard family housing on military installations is a national problem, decades in the making that didn’t fully come to light until February, when the secretaries of the Army, Navy and Air Force were called before a U.S. Senate committee to account for multiple complaints of substandard housing on military installations.
That hearing prompted acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, then serving as the Army secretary, to order a 100% Army-wide review of the primarily civilian owned and operated post housing at all Army installations through town hall meetings where residents would have the opportunity to air any grievances.
Tuesday’s follow up town hall showed that despite an overwhelming majority of issues being addressed much more proactively and efficiently, breakdowns in communication between the lower levels of both unit commands and family housing maintenance and their higher leadership is still leaving many families — primarily of junior enlisted troops — struggling to attain a safe, quality living situation.
“(Tuesday’s) meeting was done to highlight to our residents and our family members here at Fort Hood what we’ve accomplished,” said Fort Hood Garrison commander Col. Jason Westbrock to media after the meeting. “Communication is one of the things that was raised — part of that communication is ensuring that we know of the issues so the chain of command can resolve the issues. We’re working very closely with our partner at Fort Hood Family Housing, Lend Lease, to ensure the housing we have here at Fort Hood is safe, secure and a high standard of living.”
Now, when families arrive on post, the Army schedules walk-through inspections of the homes. They are conducted by community life noncommissioned officers associated with these particular housing communities. These inspections will hopefully catch problems not addressed during change of occupancy maintenance.
If problems occur later in that home and a soldier feels that the lowest levels in the chain of command are not providing the assistance needed to have it addressed, the soldier needs to utilize the company commander’s open door policy, Westbrock said.
“It can work all the way up to the brigade commander level,” he said. “As the garrison commander, I routinely get information from brigade commanders, and I also take that information and give it to Fort Hood Family Housing.”
Soldiers should also not be worried about reprisals for using that open door policy to have their family housing issues fixed, he said.
“(Reprisals are) not acceptable, and that goes against Army values,” Westbrock said. “We take that very seriously. We have not heard of any such cases, but if we hear of such cases, we will investigate it and take the appropriate action.”
For one resident, fear for her newborn baby’s life outweighed the fear her husband would get in trouble with his unit for her speaking with higher leadership about the conditions they were living in.
Sarah Kiernan’s husband served 12 years in the Marine Corps before joining the Army a year ago, arriving at Fort Hood in May 2018. Their home in post housing was newer — less than 10 years old — so issues such as mold were not anything they were particularly concerned about, she said.
Then, their 43-pound, 4-year-old fell through a wall after bumping into it, and the wall was riddled with what appeared to be mold, Kiernan said. At that point, they realized that could be the problem behind their newborn baby’s health issues.
“Our baby had been so sick, and we were just told ‘it’s a cold,’ ‘it’s a virus,’” she said, adding that their baby would get better after lengthy hospital stays, only to end up right back in the hospital after being home a few days.
Once the wall opened up, a member of her husband’s command told them they needed to have their home tested by the company contracted to do mold and air quality inspections.
“(The inspector) called us within an hour (of the inspection) and said, ‘you guys need to get out,’” Kiernan said. “We got our lab reports probably a week later and we sent them off to the doctor, and there’s a high possibility (the baby’s) respiratory issues are caused by the mold in the air.”
Their baby is now 5 months old and on oxygen and the family has been moved into a hotel, she said. They were unable to take any of the baby items or their two other children’s clothes because of the mold spores that permeated them, and were forced to spend thousands of dollars to replace everything. As of Tuesday, the home they had been displaced from had not yet been touched and their belongings were still sitting in the same mold-infested environment.
While Kiernan was worried her husband would get in trouble because she aired their problems at the town hall, she happened to be in luck — her husband’s brigade command sergeant major was attending the town hall. He assured her that her husband would be fine, and wanted to talk to her about details so he could immediately address their problem.
While the stories told were often horrific, the post had not come across a large number of homes with major issues, especially considering the number of homes on the installations, said Westbrock, who took over as garrison commander in May 2019.
“I can’t speak about other installations, I can only speak as the garrison commander of Fort Hood ... as soon as we have an issue raised to us, we act on it and fix it,” he said. “So if I don’t know about it, I can’t fix it. In some cases, when I hear about it, it’s been going on for some time; as soon as I hear about it, I get an immediate response from our Fort Hood Family Housing partners, and I talk to chain of command so I have the chain of command involved.”
It will take time to ensure every home is up to the high standards of living expected for the troops and their families, however.
“I’d like to fix them all today, but realistically we have 6,814 homes on the installation, and it takes time to get to all of those homes,” Westbrock said.
The post is proactively working to ensure no soldier’s family has to endure unsafe living conditions, he said.
“You heard a number of families in there who have some exceptional cases, and we’re working with each of the individual families — some we’ve been working with for some time — to ensure they are being taken care of and their needs are met,” Westbrock said. “Our housing partners, since February, have worked through over 22,000 work orders on individual homes. The number of people who have had mold issues is a relatively small population.”
As of Tuesday, only 28 families within housing were displaced, or put up in hotels, due to issues such as mold or repair work, he said.
“We’ve accomplished a lot, but we still have a lot to do,” Westbrock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.