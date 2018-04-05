FORT HOOD — Congressman John Carter, R-Round Rock, visited Fort Hood to get an update on barracks renovations on Thursday.
Carter represents Congressional District 31, which includes Fort Hood, and serves on the Defense Appropriations Committee whose job it is to oversee how defense spending is being carried out. He has been visiting Fort Hood every few months to receive updates of ongoing projects and has been working in Congress to secure funding.
“We are restoring all the Q3 and Q4 barracks to high quality living quarters,” Carter said. “This is imperative when it comes to supporting our soldiers.”
Q3 and Q4 are building quality ratings that Fort Hood’s public works department assigns to facilities during inspections. The ratings have four categories ranging from one to four, with four being the lowest failing grade a building can receive. These ratings also help in securing funding.
Carter said the barracks renovations is an ongoing 10-year project and is crucial that it stays on schedule.
“$61.5 million of the fiscal year 2016 funding for the defense bill is currently being used to renovate four H-frame barracks with an expected completion date of the fall of 2018,” Carter said. “$56 million from the fiscal year 2017 funding for defense is approved for projects under contract to renovate five of the Rolling Pin barracks with an expected completion date of 2019.”
About 10,000 Fort Hood soldiers live in barracks.
Carter said he wrote a letter to call for funding in the 2018 defense budget be directed for constructing two new barracks projects. The projects would renovate 10 additional Q4 Rolling Pin barracks.
“When you have soldiers sacrificing their time, their talent and their lives, you owe it to them so when they come back home they have a decent place to live,” Carter said.
Carter said the deployment cycle has allowed breathing room for the renovations to be made since the soldiers that would otherwise be displaced by the projects are overseas engaged in different operations.
Carter said he would visit Fort Hood in the next three to four months to get another update and check on progress of the renovations.
