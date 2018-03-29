LAMPASAS — Congressman Roger Williams, R–Austin, recognized veterans who served during the Vietnam War era for their service to the nation, during a National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony at the Old Middle School complex in Lampasas Thursday.
Williams expressed his gratitude for their valor and selfless service during an unpopular war, and for their sacrifices that benefited all Americans.
“March 29 marks an important day in our country. Today every American citizen should take the time to honor and give thanks to all our military veterans everywhere,” Williams said. “These veterans and all of you (veterans) in this room today have made sacrifices that have benefited all of us.”
Williams presented commemoration certificates and a pin to more than 80 veterans or their surviving family members that commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
In addition to Williams, Texas House District 54 Rep. Scott Cosper, R-Killeen, and Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert, were in attendance.
Former President Barack Obama declared March 29 Vietnam Veterans Day in 2012. In 2017, President Donald Trump signed the “Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017” into law, making the date a commemoration of Vietnam veterans every year.
