COPPERAS COVE — During the Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans Memorial Day ceremony Monday afternoon, Mayor Frank Seffrood recalled how chores like milking the cows and feeding the calves are part of the traditions on which society is built, as is recognizing those who have served before us.
Seffrood likened the example set by those who lost their lives serving in the military to footprints in the sand. “It’s going to take a lot for us to follow in those footsteps.”
Star Group-VHV president Jonathan Haywood spoke about how much the community, and other veteran organizations, come together in not only remembering those who have died, but those who survived.
Haywood saw the day as a celebration. “We celebrate their lives so they know it meant something to us.”
A line of veterans organizations carried their commemorative wreaths forward, placing them before the podium.
Acquanetta Pullin, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1000, saluted the organization’s wreath, along with Jodi Arie.
Both are retired Army veterans, with Pullin serving many Vietnam veterans as part of her inpatient psychiatry duties.
“We honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Pullin said. “We remember them, and everybody who served, because we’ll all have our day.”
Pullin added that many who came home from the Vietnam War, and more recent conflicts, are still “in the line of duty” as they deal with PTSD and other combat-related illnesses as a result of their duty.
Before the ceremony ended, Haywood read a list of names of those in Star Group-VHV who have died while Dianne Jones rang the memorial bell before Arthur Bryan played taps.
