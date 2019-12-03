FORT HOOD — Copperas Cove High School’s Junior ROTC Bulldawg Battalion returned the favor for the soldier’s of the school’s adopt-a-school unit, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, by showing an act of kindness on Giving Tuesday Military.

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division unit is often supporting the school’s activities, so the cadets decided to participate on Giving Tuesday by bringing the soldiers coffee and muffins following the unit’s physical training Tuesday morning.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

