Joe Lombardi summed up the reason so many gathered at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Monday: “Our best are buried here.”
Lombardi served as master of ceremonies for the ceremony, which featured moving remarks from local dignitaries and placement of wreaths from numerous groups.
George P. Bush, chairman of the Texas Land Board, spoke about how those who gave their all in the quest for freedom were not necessarily courageous. He described courage as “being afraid and soldiering on anyway.”
Bush is the son of Jeb Bush and grandson of former President George H.W. Bush.
Given the many veterans and active-duty personnel in attendance, Maj. Gen. John C. Thomson, deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, acknowledged, “None of us need a reminder of what today is all about.”
Red, white and blue carnations were available for family and friends to place on the veterans’ graves, while others paused at the graves to utter a prayer.
Joe Wolf sang the national anthem at the beginning of the ceremony, and “America, the Beautiful” at its conclusion.
Chaplain Greg Schannep, a retired Army colonel, gave the invocation and closing prayer in thanks for the many lives sacrificed to ensure the country’s freedom.
“They put aside their futures so we could enjoy freedom,” Thomson said. “We can’t forget that.’
Adele Heath is one who won’t forget. She sat beside the grave of her husband, William Heath Jr., recalling fond memories. The couple was married almost 46 years, Adele said, and knew each other even longer, being nextdoor neighbors in Houston as kids.
She will next travel to Washington, D.C., to speak William’s name on Father’s Day, June 17, during the In Memory Program that is part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
At Monday’s ceremony, soldiers from Fort Hood provided a 21-gun salute, and Spc. Paul Roberts played taps.
Among those placing wreaths during the ceremony were the Sons of the American Revolution, the Korean War Veterans Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and auxiliaries, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
