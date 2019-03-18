The Central Texas College VetSuccess Center will host a Veterans’ Benefits Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Anderson Campus Center (Building 156) on the central campus in Killeen. The free expo will be an outlet for military veterans and family members to meet representatives from numerous organizations and obtain information on how to make the best use of veterans’ benefits.
Nearly 30 organizations serving military veterans will be on hand to provide information on education benefits, health care services, disability compensation, employment services, home and land loans, counseling services, legal services and more.
