Darnall

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center commander Col. Richard G. Malish speaks about priorities at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee luncheon in Harker Height on Thursday.

 Lisa Davidson | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — Col. Richard G. Malish, commander of the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, gave an update on Fort Hood’s hospital and clinics at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee luncheon on Thursday.

During the luncheon, Malish gave insight into what the hospital — as well as Darnall’s medical homes in Harker Height, Killeen and Copperas Cove — have to offer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.