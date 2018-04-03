The fourth annual National Mounted Warfare Foundation Homecoming for Heroes gala benefitting the National Mounted Warrior Museum project will be April 28 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the SC River Ranch in Oakalla, Texas.
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, is the guest speaker for the event. Special guests include Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller, former Baylor coach Grant Teaff, University of Arkansas head coach Chad Morris, former Rice University head coach David Bailiff, and many others.
Sponsorships are still available and item donations for use in the live and silent auctions are welcome. Current auction items include a custom guitar signed by Ted Nugent, a five-day Cancun, Mexico, vacation, a Winchester Model 94 Ranger rifle, a Mossberg 500 shotgun and more.
Individual tickets are $100; tables are $1,500. For more information, to purchase individual tickets, tables, or sponsorships, please visit www.hfhtickets.com.
The Homecoming for Heroes gala is a fundraiser for the proposed National Mounted Warrior Museum, scheduled to be built near the Fort Hood visitor center. For more information, call 254-213-5014 or email admin@nmwfoundation.org
The foundation also announced Tuesday that renowned Temple businessman and philanthropist Drayton McLane Jr. has pledged a substantial, although undisclosed, gift in support of the National Mounted Warrior Museum project.
McLane, a charter member of the foundation’s advisory board, said, “This is a super project, and the creative and determined leadership of (retired) Lt. Gen. (Paul) Funk Sr. will make it a great success.”
