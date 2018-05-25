New military vehicles may be coming for the Army, but how many of those will be stationed at Fort Hood remains unclear.
After the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $717 billion defense funding bill on Thursday, the Senate must now take up the measure.
The House's version of the National Defense Authorization Act includes a 2.6 percent pay increase for military troops and provides funds for an additional 16,000 service positions, along with new military vehicles.
How many of those troops and equipment might come to Fort Hood is, as yet, unknown.
In a statement, Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, one of two Congressmen who represents Fort Hood, said the fiscal year 2019 NDAA "is another step toward rebuilding our military after harmful cuts. This legislation fully funds a much-needed pay raise for our troops, provides bonuses for service members in high-demand fields, and improves readiness through additional training and better equipment."
Emily Taylor, of Carter's staff, added, "This early in the appropriations process we don’t have definitive numbers on Fort Hood impact."
The NDAA would provide $360 million for Stryker A1 combat vehicles, 135 M1 Abrams tanks, 60 Bradley fighting vehicles and thousands of other vehicles.
“For far too long, we’ve expected our troops to do more with less," said U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, who also represents Fort Hood. "This legislation will directly affect our servicemen and women in Central Texas, and around the globe, by giving them the tools they need to fight and win."
Fort Hood currently has 261 M1 Abrams tanks on post, along with 423 Bradleys and 313 Strykers.
Carter concluded, "Our military men and women have an important job to do, and they deserve the tools and training necessary to be successful and remain safe.”
