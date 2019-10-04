The Latest: Iraq Parliament speaker says he supports demands

Anti-government protesters take over an armored vehicle, before they burn it during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Iraqi security forces fired live bullets into the air and used tear gas against a few hundred protesters in central Baghdad on Thursday, hours after a curfew was announced in the Iraqi capital on the heels of two days of deadly violence that gripped the country amid anti-government protests.

 Hadi Mizban

Fort Hood troops with III Corps leadership deployed to Iraq and Kuwait are urging peace after protests turned deadly in Baghdad this week.

“The Coalition is monitoring reports of protests. We call on all sides to reduce tensions and reject violence. The loss of life and injuries — among civilians and Iraqi Security Forces — is deeply concerning,” according to an emailed statement from Col. Myles B. Caggins, the III Corps public affairs officer and spokesman for the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the multi-nation coalition tasked with destroying the Islamic State group in the region.

