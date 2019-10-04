Anti-government protesters take over an armored vehicle, before they burn it during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Iraqi security forces fired live bullets into the air and used tear gas against a few hundred protesters in central Baghdad on Thursday, hours after a curfew was announced in the Iraqi capital on the heels of two days of deadly violence that gripped the country amid anti-government protests.
Fort Hood troops with III Corps leadership deployed to Iraq and Kuwait are urging peace after protests turned deadly in Baghdad this week.
“The Coalition is monitoring reports of protests. We call on all sides to reduce tensions and reject violence. The loss of life and injuries — among civilians and Iraqi Security Forces — is deeply concerning,” according to an emailed statement from Col. Myles B. Caggins, the III Corps public affairs officer and spokesman for the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the multi-nation coalition tasked with destroying the Islamic State group in the region.
The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas
Your choice for flooring in Central Texas!
Your flooring is more than just the surface you walk on – it's an integral part of your home. With over 35 years of flooring experience, The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas has the resources and knowled…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY.
SAVE TIME & MONEY
LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS
Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations
O…
We Are a One Stop Shop for All of Your Web and Digital Needs!
From responsive web design optimized for mobile viewing, to SEO and keyword research strategies; we will help you reach any digital marketing goal that you have for your business. We stay up to date on the latest trends to ma…
We are a full service Real Estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of Real Estate in the state of Texas.
We are a full-service real estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of real estate in the state of Texas.
Click here…
Established in 1974, the Jim Wright Company "JWC" has grown into the largest full service Rental and Property Management Company in the Fort Hood Area. We serve the needs of over 2,000 tenants and property owners each year with the majority of our customers being military. In addition, we pr…
CenTex CBD is the first shop in the Temple area that focuses primarily on Cannabidiol (CBD) products. From hemp honey to pet products, our locally owned shop is ready to help you with your CBD needs. We invite you to visit us at 2807 W. Adams, Ste. J., Temple, TX.
Our purpose is to offer inf…
American Dollar Saver is a weekly classified and display ad publication distributed for free in over 350 locations in Central Texas.
About American Dollar Saver
Available every Thursday in various LOCATIONS and communities around Central Texas
Auctions
Coupons
Donations
E…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.