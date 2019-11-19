New Px

Fort Hood's new Clear Creek Post Exchange Shopping Center is a 270,000 square-foot shopping center that opened in 2015.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

DALLAS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will welcome home disabled veterans, Purple Heart recipients and certain caregivers — 4.1 million Americans — with in-store shopping privileges beginning Jan. 1.

Privileges will expand to all veterans with service-connected disabilities, veterans who are Purple Heart recipients, veterans who are former prisoners of war and primary family caregivers for veterans who are enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.

