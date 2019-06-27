A Fort Hood soldier died in Afghanistan Tuesday.
Sgt. James G. Johnston, 24, of Trumansburg, New York, died because of injuries he received while engaged in small arms combat in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan, according to a Department of Defense news release.
Johnston was assigned to the 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), the 71st Ordnance Group in Fort Hood.
Another soldier, Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley, was also killed in the same engagement. He was with the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colorado, according to the DOD.
“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Sergeant James Johnston,” said Lt. Col. Stacy M. Enyeart, commander of 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal). “He was the epitome of what we as Soldiers all aspire to be: intelligent, trained, always ready. We will honor his service and his sacrifice to this nation as we continue to protect others from explosive hazards around the world,”
Johnston joined the Army in July 2013 as an explosive ordnance disposal specialist, according to Fort Hood.
He deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in March.
Johnston’s awards and decorations include a Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, Senior Explosive Ordnance Disposal Badge and Explosive Ordnance Badge, according to a Fort Hood news release.
The Stars and Stripes is reporting that the Taliban claimed responsibility for the deaths of two Americans but said they were killed in an ambush in Wardak province, about 60 miles south of Kabul. Uruzgan province is far from Kabul, about 35 miles north of Kandahar. The U.S. has not indicated that soldiers besides Johnston and Riley were killed this week in Afghanistan.
A defense official told the New York Times, the soldiers were engaged in a fierce firefight with Taliban militants, with combatants only yards apart at one point.
According to the Stars and Stripes, “Tuesday’s deaths bring the number of U.S. servicemembers killed in combat in Afghanistan this year to nine. More than 2,400 American military personnel have been killed since the war began and more than 20,000 others have been wounded.”
More than 60 soldiers and airmen stationed at Fort Hood have been killed in Afghanistan since 2001, according to Herald records. Another soldier killed, although stationed at Fort Carson was a 2009 graduate of Killeen High School.
Four Fort Hood soldiers deployed to Afghanistan died in 2016.
Army Sgt. Douglas J. Riney, 26, of Fairview, Ill., was killed after encountering hostile enemy forces near Kabul, Afghanistan, on Oct. 19 that year. He was assigned to the Support Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, at Fort Hood since December 2012, and deployed in June of this year in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
Three soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade were killed by a suicide bomber posing as a laborer at Bagram Airfield in Eastern Afghanistan on Nov. 12, 2016. They were Army Pfc. Tyler R. Iubelt, 20, of Tamaroa, Ill., Sgt. John W. Perry, 30, of Stockton, Calif., and Sgt. First Class Allan E. Brown, 46, of Takoma Park, Md. Brown died a few weeks later of injuries received in the attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.