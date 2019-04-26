A soldier leaving Fort Hood was in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon near the approach to eastbound Interstate 14.
A witness to the accident, who had been behind the soldier when the accident happened and stopped to render assistance, said it looked like something went wrong with the vehicle that caused the vehicle to jerk. When the driver tried to compensate, the vehicle left the road, taking out a light pole before hitting the wall.
“It’s amazing that she’s OK,” the witness said. “The (emergency medical technicians) checked her out and she was fine. She may be hurting tomorrow, though, when the adrenaline wears off.”
The Killeen Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash, which occurred shortly before 4 p.m.
