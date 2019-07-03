The remains of a local soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan last week are scheduled to return to Fort Hood on Friday.
Fort Hood officials will conduct a dignified transfer ceremony in honor of Sgt. James Gregory Johnston, 24, at 11:45 a.m. Friday at the North Ramp located on Robert Gray Army Airfield, post officials said in a news release. The ceremony is not open to the public.
The ramp ceremony, or fallen comrade ceremony, is a solemn event marking the journey home of a fallen U.S. service member.
Johnston died June 25 in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan, as a result of wounds sustained from small arms fire while engaged in combat operations.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Johnston, a Texas native, was a Copperas Cove resident.
