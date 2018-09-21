FORT HOOD — The family of a soldier killed in 1975 finally received recognition as a Gold Star Family, during the annual 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command memorial rededication ceremony at Hildner Field on Friday.
Chaplain Lt. Col. Alton Raymond Kieschnick, died when the plane he was in crashed near Fort Stockton, in West Texas, on April 26, 1975, while returning to Fort Hood after a training event.
Kieschnick’s son Greg Kieschnick, daughter Beth Patterson, granddaughter Hannah Patterson, and widow Marty Schmidt, were in attendance and presented the Gold Star Family lapel by Brig. Gen. Darren Werner, commander of the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
“It’s very overwhelming that they’re recognizing my father and his service for this country and the Army,” Greg Kieschnick said. “(My father) always cared about people, cared about the troops and wanted to make sure that they knew God was with them and watching over them.”
Greg Kieschnick said he was unsure why the recognition took more than 43 years but was pleased it had finally occurred.
Werner said there were instances when families did not receive Gold Star pins in years past, but a more concerted effort had been put forth since 9/11 with the increase of soldier deaths.
“We went back and checked and found that the Kieschnick family did not have Gold Stars and we did the work to make them Gold Star members and now they are a Gold Star Family,” Werner explained.
Werner said the ceremony was also the final event in celebrating the sustainment command’s 53rd anniversary and rededication for its memorial. The memorial was built to honor those who lost their lives in support of the Global War on Terror while serving as part of the 13th Sustainment Command.
“It’s important to carry the legacy of the organization on so the soldiers who are participants today can recognize where this organization has come from,” Werner said. “All the soldiers that are here present got to see and recognize the 111 soldiers that have given their lives in support of the defense of the country.”
