A Fort Hood spouse has posted a video about her husband’s deployment and homecoming that has gone viral.
How viral?
More than 1.7 million views in less than a week.
Trinity Campos posted the video to her Facebook page on Saturday, two days after her husband, Spc. Bryan Campos, returned from a nine-month deployment to Europe with 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Air Cavalry Brigade.
The 3-minute video highlights the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Aria, who talks about missing her daddy. It ends with the tearful, yet joyous, homecoming at Fort Hood’s Cooper Field, in front of 1st Cavalry Division’s headquarters.
Trinity Campos, a professional photographer, took most of the footage in recent weeks and edited the video. She had a friend help take some of video footage during the emotional homecoming.
The military spouse said she did not expect the video to get this much attention.
“I’m blown away,” she said. “I’m in shock.”
The video surpassed a million views on Wednesday, and has more than 28,000 shares and thousands of comments as of Thursday.
Trinity Campos she she has gotten a lot of feedback from retired veterans, saying the video “reminded them of why the did what they did” in the military.
Many military spouses are also commenting, saying the video is helping them get through their own deployments, Campos said.
The video can be viewed on her Facebook page: Trinity Campos video.
