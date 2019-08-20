A National Guard soldier who died in a training accident at Fort Hood last week was killed following a Humvee rollover, Indiana National Guard officials said today.
Staff Sgt. Andrew Michael St. John, 29, of Greenwood, Indiana, died Thursday night in a tactical vehicle accident while functioning as an embedded observer controller/trainer with Army National Guard Operations Group Wolf. St. John served with Company B, 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment, Indiana Army National Guard, and was training at Fort Hood when the accident occurred.
