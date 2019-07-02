“I raised my mentor. He was like me, but so much better.”
This reflection on the life of Richard Johnston’s son James nearly brought the former Army airborne soldier to tears as he tried to describe a life lost too early, a son full of energy, a passion for life and love of his Army job as an explosives ordinance disposal technician.
James Johnston, a sergeant assigned to the 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), the 71st Ordnance Group at Fort Hood, was killed during a Taliban attack in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan on June 25. While the family was told he “died a hero,” it was James Johnston’s life his father wants his fellow Americans to remember.
Plans for a formal funeral service have not yet been finalized for James Johnston, the father said Tuesday. The family should receive the soldier’s body by Friday, when Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove will take custody and begin the process of planning the service.
The public will be invited to attend the service, which will be held in Cove where James Johnston’s wife Krista lives, said the elder Johnston.
The younger Johnston was born in Tyler and lived his formative years in Texas, his father said. He joined his father in Trumansburg, New York — where Richard Johnston was working as an emergency medical technician — for his junior and senior years of high school, graduating from Charles O. Dickerson High School in 2013. He enlisted in the Army his senior year, a decision his father said he never pushed, and was ecstatic when he was accepted to be an EOD tech.
“This was all on his own accord — all I could do was support him,” the father said.
Growing up, James Johnston enjoyed bike riding, softball, karate and developed a love of working on cars through the tutorship of his step-father, Derrick Billiot.
James Johnston was trying to teach his wife, Krista, how to be a mechanic as well, with the hopes of finding a project car for the two to work on, the elder Johnston said.
Army experience
Richard Johnston took his son skydiving for the first time in July 2013, he said. A few days later, he dropped his son off at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, for basic training.
After a year of training to become an EOD tech, Sgt. Johnston was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, for three years. Krista Johnston stayed there for the next year while James Johnston was in South Korea, and in February 2019, when Sgt. Johnston found out he was being stationed at Fort Hood, he headed back to Washington, loaded up Krista, and bought a house in Copperas Cove.
“All in three-week intervals,” Richard said. “He did that (move Krista to Texas) in three weeks, went back to Korea so he could clear — he was there for three weeks — came back state-side and the unit told him that they were deploying in three weeks.”
Determined to deploy with his unit, James rushed to get everything he needed done to certify to join the deployment to Afghanistan in March.
“I’m telling you, this guy was a true American warrior,” Richard Johnston said of his son. “He did not want his unit to go without him.”
The day before he deployed, the Army couple found out they were pregnant, said the elder Johnston. They had originally decided to name the baby girl Avery Grace — but after James Johnston’s death, Krista Johnston approached the family with a suggestion and it was decided the girl, who is due around Thanksgiving, will be named Jamie Avery Grace Johnston in honor of her father.
Richard Johnston said that from what he’s heard from everyone who has served with his son, Sgt. Johnston strived to truly live the Army Values of duty, honor, integrity, loyalty, personal courage, respect and selfless service. And while his son’s death has hit the entire family very hard, he said he finds a lot of pride in hearing of how highly James Johnston was thought of among his peers.
“He died doing what he loves,” he said.
Richard Johnston added he was told his son had said, “‘You know, if I’m going to die, I want to die in a firefight.’ Tell me that’s not a warrior.”
The father said the family would like to help celebrate Independence Day as James’ first independence day from life by remembering him with wearing a Hawaiian shirt — James favorite clothing — and submitting pictures on Facebook using the hashtag #hawaiianshirtsforjj.
The Killeen mayor has already joined the hashtag challenge. Mayor Jose Segarra, currently in Honolulu, Hawaii for a mayors conference, and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell donned Hawaiian shirts on Monday in honor of James Johnston. The two mayors sent their deepest condolences to the wife and family to show their support for them.
