Fort Hood is currently conducting large controlled burns on the installation, according to the post Range Control office. The smoke that can be seen by area residents is from those controlled burns.
Fires on Fort Hood
David Bryant
Get email notifications on David Bryant daily!
Whenever David Bryant posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Ellison High student involved in assault at donut shop, KISD says
- Holiday display — Christmas lights brighten up the Killeen area
- Killeen Dunkin' Donuts to open soon
- Biker life-flighted after collision with vehicle in Killeen
- Three dead, including suspect, in Temple shooting
- Woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Killeen
- Killeen student indicted after accused of body-slamming teacher
- Victim in Killeen-area shooting dies at Temple hospital
- Killeen woman arrested at council meeting rejects plea deal
- Woman in critical condition after hit and run in Killeen
Images
Commented
- Former Ellison High student involved in assault at donut shop, KISD says (4)
- Killeen reader calls for limits on number of pets per household (3)
- Council to vote on street maintenance fee Tuesday (3)
- Killeen council approves $1.6M street fee in split vote (3)
- Killeen woman arrested at council meeting rejects plea deal (2)
- Kempner WSC general manager submits resignation (2)
- Kileen staff discuss street fee, exemptions at district meeting (2)
- Christian House of Prayer Bishop Holcomb dies at 66 (2)
- Reader concerned about handling of attempted child abduction (1)
- Killeen council approves airport agreement with Fort Hood (1)
Featured Businesses
We are a full service Real Estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of Real Estate in the state of Texas. We are a full-service real estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of real estate in the state of Texas. Cli…
The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas Your choice for flooring in Central Texas! Your flooring is more than just the surface you walk on – it's an integral part of your home. With over 35 years of flooring experience, The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas has the resources and knowled…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY. SAVE TIME & MONEY LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations O…
- demouser, kcarmona11, jwcclayton
-
- 0
Established in 1974, the Jim Wright Company "JWC" has grown into the largest full service Rental and Property Management Company in the Fort Hood Area. We serve the needs of over 2,000 tenants and property owners each year with the majority of our customers being military. In addition, we pr…
- Jason Schaefer, donnasypion
-
Here at KDH Printing we help people every day create beautiful products that promote their business at an affordable price. We look forward to hearing from you and working with you on all of your printing and marketing needs.
FREE DELIVERY FAST AND CONVENIENT SERVICE BILINGUAL STAFF (ENGLISH AND SPANISH) Rx filled in 10 minutes COMPETITIVE PRICE MATCH WE ACCEPT ALL INSURANCES INCLUDING TRICARE MILITARY DISCOUNT ON ALL OTC MERCHANDISE
All American Lock & Key is a Veteran and family owned business that provides locksmith services emergency and non-emergency.Our staff are always friendly and knowledgeable and respond quickly to our customers.We are equipped with the best equipment and most updated training availabl…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.