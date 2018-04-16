FORT HOOD — The 1st Cavalry Division’s deputy commander for maneuver, Col. William D. Taylor, has been selected to take command of the U.S. Army Operational Test Command at West Fort Hood, according to a general officer assignment released Friday by the Department of Defense.
Operational Test Command is currently under the leadership of Brig. Gen. John Ulrich, who took command in July 2016. A date has not yet been set for the change of command and Ulrich has not yet received orders for his next duty assignment, Army officials said.
The OTC is a major subordinate command of U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command, which is based at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The unit is responsible for testing new equipment for the Army and is comprised of a mixture of more than 200 soldiers and more than 300 Department of the Army civilians.
The unit is a one-star command, meaning it is led by a brigadier general. Taylor will most likely be promoted shortly after taking command.
Taylor took over as the “First Team” deputy commander for maneuver in August 2017. Prior to that, he served as the chief of staff for 8th U.S. Army in Korea.
