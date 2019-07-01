Texas and U.S. flags will be lowered to half staff today in Bell and Coryell counties in honor of Sgt. James G. Johnston, the Fort Hood soldier killed in action last week in Afghanistan, a spokesman for Gov. Abbott confirmed Monday.
John Wittman from the governor’s office said the Bell County judge reached out to the office and requested the county be allowed to lower its flags. The request was approved and all flags in Bell County will be lowered from when the flags are raised to sunset. Coryell County was added to the order later Monday.
On Saturday, Johnston’s parents said they wanted the state and nation to know their son was Texas born and bred by having the state and nation’s flags lowered to half staff on his behalf, according to a story published Sunday in the Herald.
Johnston’s mother, Meghan Billiot, said in the story that the family had been trying to get the message to the Texas governor’s office that a Texan had died in combat, but “they weren’t having much luck.”
Wittman said that was incorrect. The state had already known and ordered the flags flown at half staff in the state capital and counties where Johnston had lived, said Wittman in a Monday email.
According to a Thursday order signed by Abbott, “the flags of the State of Texas and the United States of America shall be lowered immediately to half-staff on the Capitol Building in honor of the life and military service of Sergeant Johns(t)on. Texas and U.S. flags may also be lowered to half-staff in Harris and Smith counties and in any adjacent or surrounding counties beginning immediately. Flags should return to full-staff at sunset on Friday, June 28, 2019.”
Individuals, businesses, municipalities and other political subdivisions and entities were also encouraged to fly their flags at half staff for the same length of time, the order stated.
“Our prayers for comfort are extended to his family in their time of grief,” Abbott wrote in the order. “I urge all Texans to appropriately remember Sergeant Johns(t)on’s sacrifice made to Texas and the United States.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.