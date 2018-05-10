Retired Gen. Crosbie E. Saint, a former III Corps and Fort Hood commander, died earlier this week at age 81 in Bethesda, Maryland.
Saint, who commanded the corps from June 1985 to June 1988, received his fourth star after leaving Fort Hood and taking command of U.S. Army Europe from 1988 to 1992. He died on Monday, according to the Army.
“We received news of the passing of Gen. Saint, a former III Corps commander, with sadness,” Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, current corps commander, said on a Facebook post. “The Phantom Corps extends heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gen. Saint’s family and friends as we mourn his passing.”
According to a release by U.S. Army Europe, Crosbie Edgerton Saint was born Sept. 29, 1936 and graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in 1958. He received his commission as a second lieutenant in the Armor branch. He served two tours in Vietnam and five tours with U.S. Army Europe. He was a lieutenant on border duty when the Berlin Wall was erected and was commanding general of U.S. Army Europe when the wall fell.
He will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, at a date to be determined.
