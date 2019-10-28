Situation Room: 2 photos capture vastly different presidents

In this photo provided by the White House, President Donald Trump is joined by from left, national security adviser Robert O'Brien, Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary mark Esper, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Brig. Gen. Marcus Evans, Deputy Director for Special Operations on the Joint Staff, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington. monitoring developments as in the U.S. Special Operations forces raid that took out Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

 Shealah Craighead

A former Fort Hood commander had a front row seat in the White House Situation Room on Saturday for the killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, commanded III Corps and Fort Hood from December 2012 to August 2014 before moving on to command U.S. Forces Command. He then took over command of the entire U.S. Army as the chief of staff before taking over his current position at the end of September.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

