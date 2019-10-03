The Fort Bliss soldier with Killeen ties who helped save several children during the El Paso mass shooting in August was arrested by the Harker Heights police Wednesday night on a “military desertion warrant out of Fort Hood,” according to a Harker Heights Police Department daily crime report.

According to the report, Pfc. Glendon Oakley Jr. was arrested in the 500 block of Central Texas Expressway at 11:09 p.m. on the warrant.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

Staff reporter Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

