FORT HOOD — III Corps and Fort Hood bid farewell to its deputy commander for support, British Maj. Gen. Douglas Chalmers, during a ceremony at the III Corps parade field on Wednesday.
Chalmers joined III Corps in July 2015 and immediately deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve from September 2015 to August 2016. After returning from Iraq, he assumed the role of deputy commanding general-support, III Corps and Fort Hood.
“My fondest memory has been to truly get to know some of the young American soldiers,” Chalmers said. “They come from every state and background, and they are very bright and articulate.”
Chalmers said his greatest accomplishments while assigned to the corps were in the fight against ISIS and maintaining the corps ability to deploy soldiers.
“We’ve achieved a lot in both Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, where Daesh was, they were standing clear and present, to where they are now, and that’s due to the American military pulling together a coalition,” Chalmers said. “But back here, the tempo of our military, from Afghanistan to Iraq, to Syria, to Europe, it’s busy. To see (the corps) able to do that and keep troops ready, available and capable, is phenomenal.”
Chalmers said he would like to take some of the U.S. Army traditions home with him including promotion and change of command ceremonies and inviting the local communities to these events on the installation. He also said he learned the art of noodling, the act of fishing for catfish with bare hands.
Chalmers’ next assignment will place him in charge of the United Kingdom’s Standing Joint Forces Command in London.
Chalmers eventual replacement at III Corps is British Army Maj. Gen. Felix Gedney, currently deployed as the deputy commander of the anti-ISIS coalition forces.
Chalmers was only the second British officer to serve as the deputy commanding general of the corps, a position previously held by a Canadian officer from 1998 to 2013, as part of an officer exchange program, to provide foreign officers from allied nations get military operational experience at the level of a U.S. Army corps.
