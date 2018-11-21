Fort Hood officials are investigating after a body was found Tuesday night on post, according to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.
The body of a man was found around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Belton Lake and the Outdoor Recreation Area.
"The exact circumstances of the death are undetermined and under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command," the release reads.
Army officials did not disclose further details.
