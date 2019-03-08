WEST FORT HOOD — Hundreds of people gathered at Ready Field on Friday for a change of responsibility at West Fort Hood.
The ceremony passed the saber of the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade from Command Sergeant Major Thomas Baird, who had the role since June 2017, to Command Sergeant Major Michael Mabanag.
Mabanag previously served a command sergeant major with the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
504th Military Intelligence Brigade Commander Col. Deitra L. Trotter said Baird was the perfect command sergeant major for the past 18 months.
Following the ceremony, Baird said it was “more bitter than sweet because this will be my last opportunity to be with soldiers.”
