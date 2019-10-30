FORT HOOD — The 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade welcomed a new commander Wednesday morning during a ceremony at Fort Hood.

Col. Ethan L. Hall will be the new commander of the brigade for his first visit to Fort Hood and he is taking the reins from Col. Curtis W. King, who served as the commander for over two years.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.