FORT HOOD — Fort Hood and III Corps celebrated the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at the Community Events Center Thursday afternoon.
“The Army is a very diverse, all-volunteer force and it’s important that we celebrate that diversity,” said Lt. Col. William Lee Davis from the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. “It allows us to … appreciate the unique heritage of our soldiers.”
The celebrations included remarks by Amy Wong Mok, founder and CEO of the Asian American Cultural Center in Austin, as well as a traditional dance performance by the Pacific Heights Express dance group from Killeen.
Read more about the event in the May 23 Fort Hood Herald.
