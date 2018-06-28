FORT HOOD — Hundreds of soldiers and civilians attended an event to honor the contributions of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community to the U.S. Army on Thursday.
Held at the Fort Hood Community Events Center, and hosted by Fort Hood units III Corps and the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, the event featured Matthew Saylor, the director of business development for Acadia Healthcare. He spoke about the historical aspects of LGBT Pride Month and significant contributions of individuals to the movement.
Former President William J. Clinton issued Proclamation No. 7316 declaring June 1999 the first Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month to commemorate the events of June 1969 – patrons and supporters at the Stonewall Inn, of New York City, staged an uprising to resist the police harassment of the LGBT community.
Introducing Saylor, the 13th ESC commander, Brig. Gen. Darren L. Werner said “Pride month is meant to shine a spotlight on equal opportunity… as it is applied to the defense of our nation.”
The presentation during the introduction of Saylor provided highlights of the movement through the 20th Century and beyond.
Although, the emphasis on the events at the Stonewall Inn are not to be underestimated, the struggle for civil rights in the LGBT community began with the advocacy of Dr. Frank E. Kameny — a World War II veteran and civil service astronomer with the U.S. Army Map Service, who was among 10,000 individuals fired from federal service during the 1950s and 1960s due to their homosexuality, according to Saylor.
“We fear what we don’t understand, and we hate what we fear,” Saylor said.
Saylor said the psychological toll of bullying and harassment on the LGBT community has been high, leading many to struggle with alcohol and drugs.
“According to the Central Texas Youth Services, the homeless LGBT is the top population,” Saylor said. “Healing is something our community needs … enlisted, active duty or otherwise.”
