Patriot missile

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, check a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 System on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012, at Fort Hood. Elements of the Fort Hood brigade, comprised of Patriot systems, are currently headed to Saudi Arabia to help lend stability to the region after a suspected Iranian attack on Saudi Arabian oil fields Sept. 16, 2019.

Nearly one-third of the roughly 37,000 soldiers stationed at Fort Hood are currently deployed around the globe — which now includes troops heading to Saudi Arabia.

Elements of the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade from Fort Hood — two Patriot surface-to-air missile systems batteries — are a part of the additional 1,800 troops authorized by the Pentagon on Oct. 11 to increase the U.S. presence in the region to deter Iranian aggression.

