FORT HOOD — A Fort Hood Family Housing town hall is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, in Howze Auditorium for soldiers, families and civilians living in Fort Hood Family Housing. All residents and chain of command are invited to attend. The garrison and Fort Hood Family Housing will provide updates and residents will have an opportunity to ask questions.
Military housing has been under scrutiny nationally following a U.S. Senate committee hearing about the general dissatisfaction of military communities Feb. 14 in Washington, D.C. Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper ordered a full investigation into civilian owned and operated post housing at all Army installations on Feb. 15 in response to the hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.