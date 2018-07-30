A brush fire on North Fort Hood was 95 percent contained as of Sunday evening, according to the III Corps Facebook page.
According to the post, smoke seen Sunday on Fort Hood was caused by another fire that began Saturday in the dud area of the posts' shooting ranges.
"The smoke currently coming from Fort Hood is from a fire that began (Saturday) evening in the southern portion of the ranges in the permanent dud area," the post read. "There is no immediate threat to personnel or structures on or off Fort Hood."
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service website, the fire was listed at 100 percent contained Saturday and was taken off the database Monday.
