Fort Hood Fire Chief Sergio Campos announced Friday that the Fort Hood range fires are now 90 percent contained.
West Range Road, on the western portion of the training area, and Triple A Road, in the northern training area, remain closed until further notice, according to news release from Fort Hood.
In addition, two Black Hawk helicopters and crews from Fort Riley, Kansas, have joined the Fort Hood crews in the fire fighting efforts, which Fort Hood previously said affected about 8,500 acres.
“Fort Hood fire personnel along with supporting military units will continue firefighting operations to suppress and contain the Fort Hood range fires over the weekend,” according to Friday’s news release. “Operations on Friday included air-water drops on hot spots and bulldozer support to cut and widen fire breaks in an effort to further contain the fires.”
Currently, the fires poses no immediate risk of leaving the installation boundary, nor does it pose an immediate threat to life or property, according to Fort Hood.
A cause has not been determined and it is under investigation, Chris Haug with the Fort Hood media relations office, said on Thursday. His office did not respond to questions from the Herald on Friday.
The fires started July 17, when multiple Army live-fire munitions training was being done at Fort Hood ranges. Fort Hood officials suspended further live-fire training earlier this week, but stopped short of saying the fires were caused by the training.
The post has conducted prescribed burns affecting more than 21,000 acres since November, but officials said a prescribed burn was not the cause of the current fires.
The Killeen Daily Herald sent questions Thursday and Friday about the wildfires to post officials; however, Fort Hood failed to answer them by late Friday. The questions include:
Did any of the fires start on a specific range?
What training was going on at the time on the ranges where the fires started?
What units were doing the training?
How much smoke from the fires is in the air above and around Fort Hood?
Outside communities are reporting smoke and falling ash. Is Fort Hood monitoring this/doing anything about it?
Who gave the OK for live-fire drills in fire hazard country?
Are Fort Hood officials concerned about affecting the air quality of the surrounding communities?
What will Fort Hood officials do to protect the air of troops and residents?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.