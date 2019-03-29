1. Yes. Providing modern and efficient facilities for our soldiers should be a top priority.

2. Yes. The border wall is a waste of money; drawing from defense projects is unwise.

3. No. The projects don’t involve barracks or family housing. It’s a fair trade-off.

4. No. The projects aren’t canceled, just delayed; they could be funded at a future date.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say whether the Fort Hood projects or border wall are more vital.

Vote

View Results