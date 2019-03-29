Fort Hood's top officer, Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, was approved Thursday by the U.S. Senate confirmed for appointment to the rank of general and assignment as commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Fort Hood officials say.
Funk has served as commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood since March 2017.
“Lieutenant General Funk is honored to be confirmed for his fourth star and looks forward to leading Soldiers as commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. He and Dr. Beth Funk remain focused on III Corps and Fort Hood,” said Col. Myles B. Caggins III, Director of III Corps Public Affairs, in a written statement.
A date for a change of command is not yet finalized. No announcement has been made for Funk’s successor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.