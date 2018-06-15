The Central Texas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America heard from Fort Hood garrison commander Col. Hank Perry at the local MOAA meeting on Friday at the Shilo Inn in Killeen.
Perry, as the garrison commander, serves as a city manager of sorts for the military installation.
“My duties require me to request funding for supporting the mission of 36,000 soldiers and their families — this includes: coordination with nine school districts, 5,000 (civilian) employees of Fort Hood and 10,000 contractors which are employed by our base,” Perry said. “This also includes making budgetary requests from the Information Management Command to maintain 342 square miles of installation territory, over 6,000 facilities, 99 barracks and 68 motor pools.”
Perry talked about improvements being made to nearly 20 barracks, and that plans are underway to request funding for upgrades to 29 antiquated motor pools. Fort Hood’s motor pools maintain one third of the United States Army’s tanks. Requests totaling $55 million have been appropriated for those projects and others, he said.
Perry emphasized the immeasurable impact of such projects to contribute to the economic impact of the the central Texas economy — which is approximately $40 billion annually.
Upcoming events with relevance to the MOAA and to the Central Texas military community include a 5K walk/run, on June 30, which will begin at 7 a.m. at Sadowski Field at III Corps Headquarters at Fort Hood and a scholarship golf tournament scheduled for Sept. 30 at Wildflower Country Club, in Temple. For more information email centexmoaa@gmail,com or call 573-855-7173.
Texas State Representative Hugh Shine and Texas Congressman John Carter are scheduled to speak at upcoming MOAA events in July and August.
