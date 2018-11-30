FORT HOOD — Beneficiaries and visitors to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood will notice a series of barriers erected throughout the hospital for the foreseeable future.
There is no cause for alarm as Darnall is undergoing a series of inspections and construction projects that will enhance safety, according to a Fort Hood news release on Friday.
“The inspection/construction project will not impact health care or soldier readiness, however, traffic flow may be affected,” according to the release. “We are sorry for the inconvenience and will provide our beneficiaries with progress updates as they become available.”
Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.