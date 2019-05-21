FORT HOOD — Fort Hood held a garrison change of command ceremony at the III Corps Headquarters building on Tuesday.
Col. Jason Wesbrock assumed command from Col. Hank Perry.
The director of Installation Management Command for readiness Brenda McCullough hosted the ceremony.
“Hank and the entire Fort Hood garrison team provided exceptional support to Lt. Gen. Paul Funk (III Corps and Fort Hood commander),” McCullough said. “Hank accomplished this while balancing the stark realities of a resource-constrained environment. His leadership ensured III Corps readiness to assume leadership of Operation Inherit Resolve,” which the combat operation to destroy the Islamic State group.
Perry will remain at Fort Hood and serve as the III Corps deputy chief of staff.
“I must thank Lt. Gen. Funk for entrusting me with this responsibility, this great command over the past two years,” Perry said. “Teamwork and trust are the two ingredients that enable the Fort Hood garrison to integrate all services and ensure the III Corps and Fort Hood remain a place where brigades build and foster readiness, where Reserve forces rapidly mobilize and demobilize, and where the Third Armored Corps wins.”
Wesbrock departed the office of the III Corps deputy chief of staff to assume command of the garrison.
“This incredible opportunity to serve as your garrison commander is great because I get to continue serving all Fort Hood ‘Phantom Warriors,’” Wesbrock said.
The garrison commander overseas the infrastructure and support services an installation requires to function, like a city.
