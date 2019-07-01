FORT HOOD — Family, friends and supporters joined III Corps and Fort Hood leadership on Monday to dedicate a room after Elizabeth Laird at the Staff Sgt. George Larkin Terminal at Robert Gray Army Airfield.
Laird, affectionately known as the “Hug Lady,” gave out an estimated 500,000 hugs to soldiers departing to and returning from combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan between 2003 and the time of her death in 2015, said Lt. Gen. Robert P. White, III Corps and Fort Hood commander.
“Today we have an opportunity to pay honor and respects to a young lady who had a life that spanned a number of decades (and) experienced some pretty tremendous things — the ‘Hug Lady’ — over 500,000 soldiers hugged,” White said. “To put that into perspective: The active component of your Army is not yet even at 470,000. She hugged the entire Army over the 12 years she was doing this.”
Laird’s daughter, Susan Dewees-Taylor, and son Richard Dewees attended the ceremony honoring their mother.
“It’s an honor to see how everyone loves mother, and it’s a reminder of what mother has done for her troops and her soldiers,” Dewees-Taylor said. “In a way, I’m a little sad because I miss her, and it does bring back all she has done.”
Dewees, a former U.S. Marine, said his mother was an Air Force veteran and caring for the troops was something she felt she had to do.
“Mom always said, ‘my troops love me.’ I was like, ‘yeah, yeah.’ And then I found out she wasn’t lying,” he said. “When she was in the hospital, she couldn’t go to them so they came to her. They would come out in groups to visit her. It was quite phenomenal.”
One soldier who was a past recipient of one of Laird’s hugs had even started a petition to rename the terminal itself after her, before finding out it was already named after a war hero and that plans were in the works to dedicate the room inside to her. The petition garnered more than 88,500 signatures.
Even so, Sgt. Christopher Peckham flew in from Savannah, Georgia, where he is stationed as an aviation mechanic, to attend.
“She was special to everyone here — I got one hug from her before (a training rotation to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California),” Peckham said. “It was me and one other person that were going, at 3 in the morning, and she was there. She’s incredibly special — she took the time out of her retirement, the last days of her life, to be here for us. To ensure that everybody had some love, because not every soldier has family locally, not every soldiers family can be here when they leave and when they come back home.”
Despite giving out so many hugs, Laird would know when one of the soldiers she hugged didn’t make it home, Dewees-Taylor said.
“She would know — every deployment, she would be waiting and then she would say, ‘they came back,’” she said. “And then she would also know those who didn’t.”
As new, younger troops continuously get stationed at Fort Hood, the memory of who the “Hug Lady” was and what she meant is starting to fade, Dewees said. Fewer of the young troops coming in have heard of her.
“This will be good for them to realize that there was someone like her,” he said of the dedication. “Maybe they don’t remember who she was, but they’ll remember what she did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.