Fort Hood National Bank

Retired Army Col. Todd Fox, president of Fort Hood National Bank, speaks at the grand reopening of the bank's main location on Fort Hood at T.J. Mills Boulevard on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The bank closed down the inside of the location for a few weeks to make the main banking area more open and accessible.

 By David A. Bryant | Herald

FORT HOOD — Fort Hood National Bank held a grand reopening ceremony Monday for its main location on post after closing briefly to remodel.

The bank, on T.J. Mills Boulevard, shut down for inside transactions for approximately two and a half weeks to “open up” the area for a more friendly atmosphere, said retired Army Col. Todd Fox, the bank’s president.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.