Fort Hood emergency response officials will conduct a annual full scale exercise next week centered on the theme of “Multi-Jurisdictional Improvised Explosive Device attacks.”
Emergency response procedures will be in effect Tuesday, and the exercise is expected to wrap up Thursday, according to Fort Hood.
The exercise consists of various incident sites; first responders from Fort Hood and local law enforcement and hospitals will conduct the bomb exercise at several locations across main post, North Fort Hood and West Fort Hood.
“Participants and role players supporting the Fort Hood incident will be onsite from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.” on Tuesday, according to a release on Fort Hood’s website.
Routine traffic on the installation is expected to experience minimal impact. During the exercise, traffic control measures will be implemented in the vicinity of incident sites which may result in short delays. Housing areas are unlikely to be affected during peak school drop off or pick up times.
“In addition to emergency response vehicles and personnel, visual or audio effects may be observed in the incident area and at local hospitals,” according to the release. “Fort Hood soldiers serving as role players (identified by wearing a red or yellow vest) may be seen leaving post in emergency vehicles imitating casualties with mock injuries and wounds cosmetically engineered to convey a realistic appearance. Emergency response vehicles will be transporting these Soldiers to area hospital emergency rooms.”
The exercise will begin with the giant voice test message, “Attention, this is a test of the Fort Hood emergency warning system. This is only a test. If this had been an actual emergency, additional instructions would be broadcast. This is only a test.”
During the exercise, other Fort Hood mass warning and notification systems to include computer pop-ups and telephonic notification may also be used to simulate commands such as “Shelter in Place,” “Lock Down” or “Personnel should remain indoors.” All exercise instructions will be preceded and followed by “EXERCISE, EXERCISE, EXERCISE.”
Residents should not be alarmed and need not respond, according to Fort Hood.
While Fort Hood officials and actors are pretending to attend to a catastrophe, what if a REAL incident were to occur 10 minutes after the THIS IS JUST A TEST massage was made? The bad actors are always watching and ready to commit heinous misdeeds.
