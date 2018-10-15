Due to inclement weather, Fort Hood and III Corps officials postponed Monday’s annual National Night Out and BBQ celebration until Saturday.
The National Night Out event is now joining forces with the “Operation Phantom Warrior Salute Celebration and Concert” commemorating III Corps' 100-year anniversary, featuring the Golden Knights Parachute Team and Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band, from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Hood Stadium.
If you know of any other events that have been cancelled due to weather, please send the information to the Killeen Daily Herald newsroom at news@kdhnews.com.
