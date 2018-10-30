FORT HOOD — III Corps and Fort Hood is deploying soldiers, equipment and resources to assist Department of Homeland Security along the southwestern border, said Fort Hood officials on Tuesday.
The deployment is at the direction of the Department of Defense through Department of Army headquarters.
Elements from the 1st Cavalry Division, 89th Military Police Brigade and 36th Engineer Brigade will provide a range of support including military police, engineering support — such as temporary barriers, barricades and fencing — logistics support to move U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel, medical teams to triage, treat and prepare for commercial transport of patients and field feeding capability.
“Our soldiers stand ready to support ongoing efforts in support of Operation Faithful Patriot as directed by the President of the United States. This multi-agency effort, which includes III Corps and Fort Hood soldiers, has varying capabilities and capacity to support OFP. Whether it be contributing to national defense or humanitarian relief, our soldiers volunteered to serve and have consistently been called upon to answer our Nation’s call,” said Col. Myles B. Caggins, III Corps and Fort Hood spokesman.
U.S. Northern Command, headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will be in the lead for the duration of the operation in support of Operation Faithful Patriot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.