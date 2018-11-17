Fort Hood officials have released the name of a soldier who died on Nov. 8 from injuries sustained during a Humvee rollover near Elijah and Antelope roads at Fort Hood.
Pfc. Jacob Ryan Casebolt, 21, who’s home of record is listed as Caney, Kansas, entered the Army in January 2017 as a food service specialist. He was assigned to 9th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, here since July 2017.
Casebolt’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon.
This incident is under investigation by Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services, according to Fort Hood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.