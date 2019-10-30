FORT HOOD — Water rushed over the rock walls at the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center courtyard. Those surrounding the waterfalls stood quietly, their heads bowed and they prayed. The sound of the water, while soothing, could not wash away the loss of a child or the pain that follows.

Parents and family members of those who have experienced the loss of an infant gathered at the hospital atrium earlier this month for the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center Pregnancy and Infant Loss Annual Walk to Remember.

