FORT HOOD — The fire in the northern portion of the Fort Hood range is now 100 percent contained. The fire in the southern portion of the range remains within the permanent dud area.
Fort Hood leadership has given units permission to resume live-fire training on all ranges.
As a preventative measure, the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department along with Directorate of Public Works will continue to work the boundaries of the range area starting with West Range Road to cut and improve fire breaks.
