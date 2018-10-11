FORT HOOD – The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is inviting soon-to-be parents and families to its sixth annual baby expo at the main hospital on Fort Hood.
The health fair event will take place form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 and is open to Army and community members.
“The expo is geared toward the needs of expectant parents and parents of children up to 1 year,” said Fort Hood Public Affairs spokeswoman Mikaela T. Cade.
Over 60 vendors will offer a variety of resources and products from prenatal care through baby’s first year of age. Attendees will also be able to meet with hospital and medical staff from Fort Hood and local areas as well as connect with other families in the community.
While the expo mainly provides products and information for infants and babies during their first year of age, the whole family is invited.
“We will have a variety of activities for children to do so older kids are very welcome to come,” Cade said. “It’s really an event for the whole family.”
Visitors are also invited to tour the labor and delivery area of the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical center, participate in product demonstrations and sign up for educational classes. The baby expo offers the perfect occasion to find out about a variety of baby related resources and classes organized on and off Fort Hood, officials said.
Especially first-time-parents will be able to get a glimpse into the baby world to find out about helpful necessities and the latest tips and tools. Besides product samples and demonstrations, vendors and exhibitors also offer different ways of birth and breastfeeding support as well as health and fitness information for mothers.
The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical center is located at 36065 Sante Fe Ave on Fort Hood. The baby expo does not require the purchase of tickets.
